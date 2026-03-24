Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has sparked a debate over the naming of Riyan Parag as captain of Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 season, saying he is “treated like a king” there. In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth suggested that Parag may have received special support in the franchise. He noted that the decision seemed surprising, especially with more experienced players in the squad. He pointed out that while the franchise can make such decisions, Parag appears to be highly valued, despite his inconsistent performance.

“Everyone knows how he became the captain. That is their decision, but he is treated like the king there. Parag didn't have a good season last year, but the year before last, he did brilliantly. Last year, he didn't do anything deadly,” he said.

Parag was announced the Royals captain after Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings for a significant Rs 18 crore. This trade also included Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran moving to the Royals before the mini-auction last December.

Srikkanth went on to question why other potential leaders like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and the recently acquired Jadeja were overlooked, especially considering Parag's uneven record. While the 24-year-old showed promise in earlier seasons, his last campaign did not have the same effect, even though he had previously had a standout season.

Last year, while Samson was injured, Parag led the Royals in eight matches but only managed two wins. Despite this, the franchise has continued to support him as their long-term leader.

Parag scored 393 runs with an impressive strike rate of 166.52 last season and made IPL history as the first player to hit six consecutive sixes in a single innings, achieving this against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Since being selected as a teenager in 2017, Parag has been a consistent player for the Royals, collecting 1566 runs in 84 matches, including seven half-centuries. However, inconsistency remains a major issue.

Looking ahead to Rajasthan's prospects for the upcoming season, Srikkanth shared a careful but fair perspective. He acknowledged that the team can upset stronger opponents but cautioned against their tendency to underperform. He highlighted the opening pair of Jaiswal and Suryavanshi as a key strength, noting their ability to win matches. However, he concluded that while the team is competitive, it lacks the consistency and depth needed for a championship-winning squad and is uncertain about making the playoffs.

“It's a decent side. They have the potential to upset sides. But they are also a side that will self-destruct. Yet, if two in their top five click, they will smash the opposition. The Jaiswal-Suryavanshi opening stand is their biggest plus. They are capable of winning matches singlehandedly. So they are a good side but not a dangerous one. They are not a championship-winning side. They are 50-50 even for playoff qualification,” he remarked.

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