England Legends Clash Over Ignored RCB Star Jacob Bethell's IPL 2026 Stint: "Has No Idea"
England batting great Kevin Pietersen hit back at former teammate Alastair Cook regarding the situation of current England talent Jacob Bethell at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
- England great Kevin Pietersen hit back at ex-teammate Alastair Cook over Jacob Bethell's game time at RCB
- Cook had suggested that Bethell would be better off playing county cricket, but Pietersen strongly disagreed
- "Cook has NO IDEA what it's like to be in the IPL, to always be around the best players in the world," he said
England batting great Kevin Pietersen hit back at former teammate Alastair Cook regarding the situation of current England talent Jacob Bethell at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With Bethell yet to play a game in IPL 2026, Cook had earlier suggested that he could be better off playing county cricket. However, Pietersen expressed strong disagreement with Cook's opinion, stating that Bethell rubbing shoulders with the "best players in the world" would be of greater benefit to him, even if he is not playing.
"Alastair Cook has absolutely NO IDEA what it's like to be in the IPL. What it's like to always be around the best players in the world. So his opinion on Jacob Bethell doesn't matter at all," Pietersen posted on his official X account.
"Stay in India, Jacob. I know, even though you're not playing, you're learning and will be a way better player," he further wrote.
Alastair Cook has absolutely NO IDEA what it's like to be in the IPL. What's it's like to always be around the best players in the world.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 23, 2026
So his opinion on Jacob Bethell doesn't matter at all.
Stay in India, Jacob. I know, even though you're not playing, you're learning and...
Bethell was bought for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but has played only two matches for RCB in one-and-a-half seasons. However, Pietersen argued that just experiencing the IPL adds to Bethell's development. During this period, Bethell has rubbed shoulders with several international stars, including legendary India batter Virat Kohli.
In a response to a fan, Pietersen further explained his perspective.
"By practicing with the best players in the world. By watching very closely the best players in the world. By speaking to the best coaches in the world. By building life long friendships with the best players in the world. By acquainting himself with India so that whenever he tours India, it's easier for him.
By practicing with the best players in the world.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 23, 2026
By watching very closely the best players in the world.
By speaking to the best coaches in the world.
By building life long friendships with the best players in the world.
By acquainting himself with India so that whenever he...
"If you think playing a county game in Derby in April is better for his development, I can't help," he said.
This is what Cook had said regarding Bethell:
"It's not ideal, is it? He's sitting at the IPL not doing anything. Ideally, he could come back and open for Warwickshire to help England," he had said on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast.
RCB have seven more games in IPL 2026 but Bethell faces a tough battle to get games, with the team having a settled overseas core of Phil Salt, Tim David, Romario Shepherd and Josh Hazlewood.