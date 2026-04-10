Cameron Green finally rolled his arm over for Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to get the desired outcome from their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Thursday. The right-arm fast bowler started with a 12-run over that also included the wicket of Rishabh Pant, but followed it with an extremely poor one. When Green came in to bowl his second over, LSG needed 30 runs to win off the final 12 balls. He was smashed by Mukul Choudhary for two sixes and a four, leaking a total of 16 runs.

The Rs 25.2 crore KKR star was already under the scanner over his poor batting form, and his bowling struggles only added to the trouble. With the bat, Green has scored 56 runs at an average of 18.67 in four matches in IPL 2026. As he struggled with the ball too, fans on social media criticised and trolled him.

Check out some of the reactions:

25crs Cameron Green today



2 overs

28 Runs

14 ecno



Eripappa @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/6AHnAXoSCI — (@RiserAbhiram) April 9, 2026

At this rate I don't see Cameron Green at KKR for long lol. https://t.co/Ewr4Hls4FO — Y P (@imYash07) April 9, 2026

Cameron Green: 25 crore

Mukul Choudhary: 2.60 crore



SRK ...

Goenka — Pankaj Kumar (@kumar_pank10721) April 9, 2026

Mukul Choudhary announced himself in style! Backed by Arjun Tendulkar, picked cheap by #LSG, he demolished Cameron Green & chased the impossible with ice-cold nerves. 53 off 24? Too easy! A new #IPL superstar is born #PSL #Bangladesh #CricketFever pic.twitter.com/wNUHvbr6se — Bangladesh Sports Club (@BClubSports) April 10, 2026

Mukul Choudhary was the star of the night as he scored an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls to guide LSG to a last-ball victory over KKR in the match. He smashed two fours and seven sixes.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane backed his bowlers while praising LSG's Choudhary after the game.

"For them (LSG), it was nothing to lose. Two overs, 30 runs to win. Every ball, it was about swinging. And I thought, as I said, he was really brave to play those shots. There were some brilliant shots. I thought there were a couple of brilliant deliveries (bowled), but the way he batted was amazing. Probably in the fielding, I'd say a couple of misfields, but apart from that, I thought our bowlers did a brilliant job," the KKR skipper said after the game.

"When you lose a game, you can easily think about things we could have done better. I thought 180-185 was a very good total on this wicket. It wasn't easy to play big shots. Slow balls were stopping; it was hard to hit. But in the end, I thought, let's give credit to the batter, the way he (Mukul) batted," Rahane added.

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