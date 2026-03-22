Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will grab a lot of eyeballs during the Indian Premier League 2026. The southpaw shone last season with a terrific piece of batting. Smashing his century in just 35 balls, Sooryavanshi became the fastest Indian batter and the youngest in IPL history to reach the milestone. He carried on that performance at the Under-19 level for the Indian cricket team. Vaibhav played an instrumental role in the country's title-winning campaign in the U19 World Cup 2026. The southpaw smashed 175 runs off 80 balls in the final against England as India won the game by 100 runs.

Expectations are high as the 14-year-old gears up to play his second IPL season. On similar lines, a reporter asked the teenager about his target from the 19th edition of IPL, and the latter came up with a funny reply.

"What are your plans for IPL 2026? Like kitne runs maarne hai, kuch goal hai aapka IPL ke Orange Cap ke liye (How many runs are you expecting from yourself for the Orange Cap)?" asked the reporter during a media interaction.

Vaibhav replied, "Aisa question bologe toh main do teen hazaar runs bol dunga (If you ask me such questions then I will say two to three thousand runs)."

The RR star's reply left everyone in splits.

He added, "I could not target a specific number of runs. I am following the process and looking to win the trophy for the team. We are not focussing on personal goals. We are just aiming to do better this season."

Despite being a teenager, Vaibhav has hogged the limelight with his unbelievable batting ability. At such a tender age, Sooryavanshi smashes massive sixes for fun, making himself a rare commodity in T20 cricket.

The player came into the spotlight after Rajasthan Royals (RR) splurged a huge sum of Rs 1.1 crore to buy him at the auction before the 2025 season. He repaid the faith with 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.56.