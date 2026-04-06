The man who played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson, continues to fall for single-digit scores in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson, since signing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a trade move from the Rajasthan Royals (RR), hasn't lived up to the expectations. In fact, his failure to fire at the top has led to the franchise losing three matches on the trot. Samson's poor performances with the bat have become a head-scratcher for fans as the same batter took some of the finest bowlers across the globe to cleaners in the T20 World Cup for India.

In the three matches so far, Samson has recorded scores of 6, 7 and 9, leaving fans frustrated and the management worried over the remainder of the season. While form was an issue for Samson even before the T20 World Cup started, which was why he didn't play the first few games for the Indian team. But, once given an opportunity the wicket-keeper batter grabbed it with both hands.

Though all hope is not lost yet, the reasons behind fans' frustration is not just Samson's performance but an alleged 'lack of hunger and disconnect' at CSK. As the lad from Kerala failed to provide Chennai the start they needed against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, fans took to social media, urging Samson to step aside if he is feeling disinterested.

A CSK fan wrote: "Dear @IamSanjuSamson,

If you're not mentally in it, then step aside for a few games. This isn't just about runs anymore. Your body language is screaming disinterest. Every time the camera's on you, you look frustrated and disconnected. Honestly, I've never seen you smiling even once. What's hard to accept is the lack of energy, intent, and fight. Where's the passion? Where's the hunger? At least show that you care. Right now, it just doesn't look like it."

Dear @IamSanjuSamson,



If you're not mentally in it, then step aside for a few games. This isn't just about runs anymore. Your body language is screaming disinterest. Every time the camera's on you, you look frustrated and disconnected. Honestly, I've never seen you smiling even… pic.twitter.com/L7bFl0uJbf — Madras Man (@newbatsman) April 5, 2026

Many other fans questioned Samson's body language as CSK continue to hunt for their maiden victory of the season.

How RCB Oummuscled CSK

Batting first, RCB piled up a massive 250/3, thanks to explosive innings from Tim David (70* off 25), Devdutt Padikkal (50), and captain Rajat Patidar (48* off 19). The highlight of the match was a cracking 99-run partnership between David and Patidar, while earlier contributions from Phil Salt (46) and Virat Kohli (28) provided a solid platform.

In response, CSK struggled to keep up with the steep target after losing early wickets, with their top order collapsing to 30 runs. Though Sarfaraz Khan (50 off 25), Prashant Veer (43), and Jamie Overton (37) offered hope, the pressure of the required run rate proved too much to overcome, and CSK were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs.

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