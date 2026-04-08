Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a vital IPL 2026 clash in Delhi on Wednesday. The focus is on Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, who missed their previous game due to injury but is set to return today. His primary objective will be to get GT back on track and help them register their first victory of IPL 2026. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are off to a great start with two wins in as many games so far, thanks to an in-form bowling unit and the sensational performances of uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi. DC will be hoping that star opener KL Rahul returns to form today. (Live Scorecard)
DC vs GT LIVE Score | Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi:
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Scanner on KL Rahul
The scanner is firmly on KL Rahul, who has scored just 1 run so far in 2 games. Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck in DC's first game against LSG, and then managed just 1 run in the second game against MI. Usually one of the most consistent batters in the IPL, can he finally make his first big score of the 2026 season today?
IPL 2026 LIVE: DC vs GT toss in 15 minutes
We are just about 15 minutes away from toss time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do. "Runs galore" is the message from Kevin Pietersen and Daren Ganga from the pitch report.
DC vs GT LIVE: India stars in action
Today's game is set to feature a number of players who are regulars for India in international cricket. KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will play for Delhi Capitals, while Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Sudharsan will turn out for Gujarat Titans.
DC vs GT LIVE: Could GT bring in Holder?
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was Gujarat Titans' most expensive buy at the IPL 2026 auction, at Rs 7 crore. However, despite being in great form in the T20 World Cup, he is yet to get a game. Following Rabada's heroics with the bat the other night, it is unlikely he will be dropped. That means Holder's only way into the playing XI is in place of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, who has had two average outings with the bat so far.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: No rain yet
There is no rain at the moment at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. We have just over half an hour to go, and there appears to be no sign of rain. After two rain-affected games in a row, this is great news for fans of the IPL.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: DC to make changes?
So far, Sameer Rizvi has come in as the Impact Player at No. 4 for DC. However, given the poor start to the season made by Nitish Rana, we could see Rizvi make a permanent entry into the XI, with Rana or Ashutosh Sharma being the Impact Player.
Bowling-wise, there is unlikely to be a change, although DC's Rs 8.4 crore buy Auqib Nabi is yet to get a game.
DC vs GT LIVE: Who will Gill replace?
Shubman Gill is likely to come back in for 21-year-old uncapped batter Kumar Kushagra, who had filled Gill's boots in the previous game and opened the batting. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kushagra gets a spot lower down the order, given the poor form of GT's Indian middle order batters.
DC vs GT LIVE: Shubman Gill set to return
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is expected to be back in action today. Gill missed out on GT's last game due to a neck spasm, but opening partner Sai Sudharsan confirmed on Tuesday that the 26-year-old is fit to play against DC today.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT eye first win
Gujarat Titans were top of the table for a large portion of IPL 2025, and ultimately finished third in the ladder. But their IPL 2026 campaign has gotten off to a poor start, as they've lost their first two games. They'll be desperate to get off the mark today.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: DC in great form
The Capitals are in fantastic form, having notched up two wins from their opening two games. In particular, DC's bowling unit has been firing on all cylinders, while they have been guided to victory in the chases by the sensational form of uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi.
A big win today could even send them top of the IPL 2026 points table.
IPL 2026 LIVE: Rain threat in Delhi?
According to AccuWeather, there is a 15% chance of rain in the hour leading up to the game. In case of a late downpour, we could see the toss get delayed. Thankfully, the forecast for rain after 7 PM is nil, so we should have a full game today.
IPL 2026 LIVE: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. We are at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, in India's capital of New Delhi, for what is a match of two teams with contrasting fortunes so far.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!