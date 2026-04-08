So far, Sameer Rizvi has come in as the Impact Player at No. 4 for DC. However, given the poor start to the season made by Nitish Rana, we could see Rizvi make a permanent entry into the XI, with Rana or Ashutosh Sharma being the Impact Player.



Bowling-wise, there is unlikely to be a change, although DC's Rs 8.4 crore buy Auqib Nabi is yet to get a game.