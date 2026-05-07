Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta heaped praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy, calling him the only proper allrounder in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season after his side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs. Reddy once again contributed with the ball during SRH's strong bowling effort, striking early to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh in the powerplay as Punjab's chase faltered from the beginning. “That's a very valid point, how we perceive the impact of the allrounder. That is changing, and I hope that keeps changing and next season the role of the allrounder is recognised more as we go forward,” Dasgupta said on ESPNcricinfo.

"What is heartening to see is even though there is this impact sub option, he has kind of found a niche for himself as an allrounder. We don't get to see too many all-rounders in this tournament. I think Nitish is the only proper all-rounder. Bats in the middle order, bowls more often than not for at least three to four overs. So, yeah, a proper allrounder," he added.

SRH produced another dominant all-round performance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, posting 235/4 before restricting Punjab Kings to 202/7 to climb to the top of the points table.

SRH's batting unit laid the foundation for victory with aggressive contributions from Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed half-centuries after Punjab dropped crucial chances in the field. Nitish also played a brilliant knock of 29 runs, which came off just 13 balls.

Dasgupta also stressed that Reddy's presence gives Hyderabad much-needed flexibility and balance in a format increasingly dominated by high-risk batting.

"I guess the impact rule, and how much that's taken potentially the allrounder out of it, so he's definitely done a lot of work behind the scenes over the last few months to get everything clicking as it is,” Dasgupta said.

"If you're looking at how most of the teams are playing high-risk, high-reward cricket, it always helps to start, even when you're in your batting XI, with five bowling options and then see how it goes.

"So you literally are looking at almost nine batters then. If you start with five bowlers and that's where the allrounders, somebody like Nitish, are so, so important. So you can actually get an extra batter in there knowing very well that this guy can give you four overs," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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