Chennai Super Kings are off to a poor start in IPL 2026. They have lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings. Their latest defeat came on Sunday as they endured a difficult outing with the ball, with RCB piling up a massive 250/3, powered by a late onslaught from Tim David and Rajat Patidar, who added 99 runs in just 35 balls. The visitors then fell short despite a fighting chase, eventually being bowled out for 207.

Among the CSK bowlers, apart from Khaleel Ahmed, everybody went for over 10 runs per over. Spinner Noor Ahmed, who was a consistent performer for CSK in IPL 2025, conceded 49 runs in four overs.

"He (Noor) is CSK's biggest problem right now. He has bowled around 10 overs this season and conceded over 100 runs. He does not have a single wicket. I believe that if he corrects the angle of his run-up, the alignment will improve, and his hand, which has been falling on one side, will become straighter as well," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"I am very disappointed with his bowling because he brings in a lot of experience. He has had strong performances and a good economy, but hasn't been able to perform like that in this league. An experienced bowler does not bowl a half-volley. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Virat Kohli with a bouncer after seeing him step out. Matt Henry bowled a full delivery even after seeing Virat step out," he added.

The match was characterised by heavy hitting from RCB captain Rajat Patidar and Tim David. The latter scored 70* off 25 balls. Fast bowler Anshul had bowled David, but it was a no-ball.

"He (David) got bowled on a no-ball. Anshul Kamboj bluffed him, but giving Tim David a free hit means that you have become khatron ke khiladi (someone who plays with danger)," Pathan said.

"Tim David usually stands outside the leg stump. So, bowling at the off stump gives him width. If the bowler thinks that he won't give room by bowling at the off stump, he is actually giving him room. You have to bowl at the middle stump and leg stump; otherwise, he is going to hit you. You can block him initially, which Chennai did not do, and he took full advantage of that," he remarked

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