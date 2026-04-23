Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary's mother, Prem Devi, died on Tuesday after her year-long battle with illness. She was being treated in Mumbai's Tata Hospital, and that is where she died. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the fast bowler rushed to his hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, right after CSK's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He performed his mother's last rites alongside his elder brother, Dr. Rajesh Choudhary. Choudhary, who has played just one game for CSK this season so far, reportedly rejoined the squad ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians. However, other reports said that he will take a short break and will be available for the next match against Punjab Kings.

According to a report by OneIndia, MS Dhoni remained in constant contact with the fast bowler and gave him support during the tough times. He also took time out to visit Choudhary's mother in the hospital.

Dhoni is yet to take the field in this IPL as he has been nursing a calf strain which he picked up right before the tournament got underway late last month.

The legendary CSK skipper had a full tilt in the training session here on Tuesday when he kept the wickets followed by a batting session in the nets.

On Wednesday, he had a very short stint before taking a break and returned later on for nearly an hour to face throwdown specialists and fast bowlers.

While he did connect with a few that went sailing, Dhoni had a mixed outing in which he also missed connecting with a few. Dhoni's availability, as per CSK bowling coach Eric Simons, will entirely depend on how “happy” the former skipper and the team's medical staff are.

But there were some light moments too on the field when Dhoni, a perennial dog lover, spotted the AI-powered IPL robotic dog and spent a few moments playing with it. He tried to have the dog imitate him with gestures, but there were also times when the robot couldn't.

(With PTI inputs)

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