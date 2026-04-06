Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2026 season went from bad to worse on Sunday night as they suffered their third straight defeat in the tournament, this time losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK fell short by 43 runs in the end, with their bowling and fielding leaving a lot to be desired, as RCB piled up 250 in their 20 overs. Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who used to be closely associated with CSK, blasted team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for poor captaincy and poor field placements.

RCB stalwart Virat Kohli was dropped on 7 by Shivam Dube at long-on early during the innings. Kohli went on to hit a string of boundaries after the drop, helping RCB build momentum.

"His field placements were horrible. You can't have Shivam Dube at long-on. The best fielders have to be there at the key positions," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"In RCB, Virat Kohli is at long-on, and the best fielders like (Phil) Salt are in other key positions. In contrast, CSK have halwa fielders at catching positions. It was very poor captaincy by Ruturaj. He was clueless and didn't know what to do," Srikkanth added.

The 1983 World Cup-winner also criticised Gaikwad's bowling changes.

"After a good first five overs, he should have held off RCB. But instead, CSK let RCB off the hook very easily. Overton bowled an excellent first over, and then you cut him for long before bringing him back. Why not just bowl him two to three overs on the bounce when he is bowling well?" Srikkanth pointed out.

"It was also a mistake to give Noor Ahmad the 17th over. Look at the way RCB has developed Suyash Sharma after he came from KKR. That's what CSK lacks. You've picked Prashant Veer. Why not give him one over?" he further said.

Three defeats on the trot to start the season have already left CSK with a mountain to climb if they are to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

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