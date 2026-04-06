Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan called Chennai Super Kings 'clueless' after their heavy loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 on Sunday. CSK were completely outplayed as Tim David and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led RCB to a comfortable 43-run win. This was CSK's third loss in a row and the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is currently at the bottom of the IPL points table. Vaughan pointed out that the CSK players have not been 'fiery' enough this season and called the lack of 'mystery' in their bowling a major concern for the five-time champions.

"Teams struggling like CSK are all running around in the field. They are clueless about where to be. The captain is waving his arms all the time. They've got some players that aren't fiery. Their bowling attack will travel because it lacks mystery."

"When they've been winning this tournament, they've had the greatest captain that's ever played T20 cricket (Dhoni) behind the stumps. He waved his paddles around and then went in at No.6 or 7 and won games of cricket. Their bowling is the real concern, and hence the struggles of the top three," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Ahead of the season, Ravindra Jadeja joined Rajasthan Royals from CSK while Sanju Samson moved to the other side. In order to bolster their ranks, CSK also spent quite a bit in the auction with Rs 28.4 crore going to two young talents - Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. However, the duo has not set the tournament on fire with their performances till now.

Vaughan said that he was surprised that CSK allowed Jadeja to leave considering his long association with the side and added that although they did add some youngsters to the team, they were not able to compensate for the lack of game experience.

"It's surprising they allowed Jadeja to go to RR. Jadeja offers you so much with his experience. He is a big loss in terms of experience for that group. When you are trying to bring in younger players, you need real core experience. You can't just have core experience with the bat. You need it with the ball as well, and someone like Jadeja is a big loss in the group," said Vaughan

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