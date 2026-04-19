Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 campaign continues to go downhill, with the five-time champions slumping to their fourth defeat in six matches. After losing their opening games, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. showed signs of a revival by winning two matches on the trot. However, just when things seemed to be getting back on track, CSK suffered a 10-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest encounter on Saturday. Apart from the loss, CSK were dealt another major blow with young batter Ayush Mhatre sustaining an injury during the match.

In the fifth over of CSK's innings, Mhatre pulled his hamstring while attempting a quick double. The team physio rushed onto the field, and after a brief assessment, Mhatre resumed batting. However, he was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy just two deliveries later.

Addressing the media during the post-match press conference, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided an update on Mhatre's injury, indicating that the youngster is likely to miss a few matches.

"It's a hamstring tear. We don't know how bad it is yet. We'll probably scan him tomorrow or the next day. It looks pretty serious. Unfortunately, he's going to be a big loss because he has been in really nice touch," Hussey told reporters.

"He's an exciting young talent, but it does give someone else an opportunity, which is also exciting. We have some very good players who haven't had a chance yet. While we're disappointed to lose Ayush, for however long it may be, it opens the door for another player to step in," he added.

Reflecting on the match, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said the team had assessed the situation well based on SRH's powerplay and expected a much bigger total.

"Looking at how their powerplay went, I was expecting a score around 220-230. To pull it back by 30 runs and keep them under 200 was something I would have taken any day. We needed around 80 runs in the last 10 overs. From there, it was about building a couple of partnerships. But scoring just four runs in the two overs after the halfway mark made things difficult. Chasing 12-13 runs per over at the death is always tough," Gaikwad said during the post-match presentation.

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