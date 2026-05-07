Cricket Australia (CA) will reportedly allow Australian players to complete their commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, despite the IPL playoffs week clashing with a three-match ODI series between Australia and Pakistan. Australia will tour Pakistan for three ODIs between May 30 and June 4, but that won't affect the likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head or Tim David. According to Cricbuzz, a CA spokesperson confirmed that Australian players "will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments".

A total of 15 Australian players are starring in the ongoing IPL 2026, with Ricky Ponting-coached Punjab Kings (PBKS) the side boasting the most, with five.

The Australian players are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 23, one day before the end of the IPL 2026 league phase. The playoffs begin on May 26, with the final to be held on May 31.

Pakistan will host Australia in a three-match one-day international series later this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday. However, Cricket Australia's decision means that a number of high-profile members of the Australia side will not tour Pakistan.

The tour is part of Australia's second half of a white-ball tour to Pakistan that started with a three-match T20 series in January and early February ahead of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won that series over Australia 3-0.

Australia will arrive on May 23 and will play the first ODI in Rawalpindi on May 30. Lahore will host the remaining two games on June 2 and 4.

It will be Australia's first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan in four years since it last played the 50-over format in 2022.

Last year, Australia played Champions Trophy games in Pakistan that included a victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

With AP inputs

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