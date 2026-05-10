Chennai Super Kings made a special appeal to their fans ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Coincidentally, the match at Chepauk falls on the same day that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. After building a massive fan base through his blockbuster film career, Vijay made a dramatic entry into politics, with TVK winning 108 of the 234 seats in last month's Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

It is well known that both CSK and Thalapathy Vijay command immense fan followings, not only in Tamil Nadu but across India. In view of the overlap between the high-profile political event and the IPL fixture, CSK urged supporters to keep the focus strictly on cricket during the match.

"Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags, or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full Yellove," CSK wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A special note for the fans coming to Anbuden tomorrow! #AllYouNeedIsYellove pic.twitter.com/ZsT9r2Mtz7 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2026

Vijay took five days, held four meetings with the governor, and engaged in prolonged negotiations with potential allies before crossing the majority mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday and claimed the support of five MLAs of Congress, two lawmakers of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and two each from the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Talking about IPL, the sixth-placed Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face a beleaguered Lucknow Super Giants, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

With the league stage entering a decisive phase, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co still remain in contention for a top-four finish despite an inconsistent campaign marked by batting collapses and patchy performances both at home and away.

(With PTI Inputs)

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