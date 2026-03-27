Former India batter Mohammad Kaif wants Mumbai Indians to utilise Rohit Sharma completely on the field, rather than using the veteran as an Impact Player. Rohit, who led MI to five Indian Premier League titles, was often seen as an Impact Player last season. As his role was limited to batting, MI missed the captaincy experience of the IPL-winning skipper. With the bat, Rohit had a decent outing, scoring 418 runs in 15 matches at an average of 29.86 and a strike rate of 149.29.

MI had replaced Rohit with Hardik Pandya as their captain ahead of IPL 2024. While they finished at the bottom of the points table that season, their performance improved and they reached Qualifier 2 in 2025.

Rohit should not have been used as an Impact Player last season, said Kaif as he feels Hardik needed his help, especially during the second qualifier played against Punjab Kings, which Mumbai Indians lost after a brilliant knock by Shreyas Iyer.

In a tweet posted by Kaif on Thursday, he stated that MI should completely utilise the fully fit Rohit, and that he cannot be just an Impact Player. Kaif feels MI will need the five-time IPL-winning captain in crunch situations, and his presence on the field will also help skipper Hardik Pandya.

"Mumbai Indians should fully utilise the fitter and leaner Rohit Sharma. He can't be just an impact player, MI will need him in crunch situations. Also his inputs to captain Hardik Pandya will be precious. Last year in Qualifier 2 against Kings XI, when Shreyas Iyer was hitting, Hardik needed Rohit next to him. Full involvement in game will help Rohit the batter too," Kaif wrote in a post on X.

Mumbai Indians should fully utilise the fitter and leaner Rohit Sharma. He can't be just an impact player, MI will need him in crunch situations. Also his inputs to captain Hardik Pandya will be precious. Last year in Qualifier 2 against Kings XI, when Shreyas Iyer was hitting,... — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 26, 2026

Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2026 campaign on Sunday with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.