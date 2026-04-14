Gujarat Titans batter Kumar Kushagra said adaptability is key in T20 cricket as he looks to make the most of his chances after making his IPL debut earlier this season against the Rajasthan Royals. With GT placed fifth after four games, Kumar Kushagra, who has featured in one match so far, said he is ready to take on any role depending on the team's requirements ahead of their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Speaking about his role, Kumar Kushagra said the support staff has helped him develop the flexibility to bat in different positions. "Definitely, Vikram sir played a very big role in that. When I was there in the Gujarat Titans camp for the season last year, he played a very big role in that because when I was not playing the match, when I was practicing over there, Vikram sir was there every time teaching me how to be a white-ball specialist or white-ball player who can bat any order.

"You can bat anywhere. No. 1, No. 4, No. 6. So, you have to have that kind of mindset when you are playing a format like T20 because, as a keeper, if you ask, you are playing No. 3 now, tomorrow you will play No. 4, then you will open. So, you have to be versatile."

He said he remains open to different roles but believes he can contribute in the top order if given the opportunity. "If I get to bat up the order, I can contribute more. But you never know what the team wants from you, and in which situation they will ask you. You have to be ready for all the areas that you have been playing in for the last 2-3 years. But I feel that if they give me a chance, it will be in the top order."

Kumar Kushagra is coming off a successful Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with Jharkhand, where he played a key role in the team's title-winning run alongside skipper Ishan Kishan.

He said the team's success was driven by a shift in mindset. "So, nothing changed in terms of batting. We were just playing with a different mindset this time. We were focusing on our process, what we want to do at this moment, and what the team needs. That was already in our mind, that we have to change our mindset, that we will play fearless cricket this time. Wherever we are going, we have to stay on our strength, not on someone else's strength. The situation that is demanding now, the shot that is demanding now, if we have to hit that bowler, we are going for it. So, that was the change in everyone's mindset this time."

On his partnerships with Ishan Kishan, Kumar said both batters shared a similar approach. "So, basically, this time, our tournament, he was the captain, and I was the vice-captain. So, we had that same mindset on how to take this team forward. If we are going for a bowler, then we will finish that over. So, in most of the matches, that partnership we were taking for a long time. It wasn't like he was hitting and I was not. It was like he was hitting, and I was hitting. So, the righty-lefty combination didn't let the bowler settle. Our equation was very set."

Kumar Kushagra also spoke about his learnings from Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly during his time with Delhi Capitals. "I think Ricky sir was there, and Sourav sir was there. If you ask me about Ricky sir, he was very brutal in his cricket mindset. So, it was very good to learn that if you are going after a bowler, you have to go fully. You cannot leave it halfway. And Sourav sir was very calm and composed at the same time. So, Ricky sir was like, you have to be aggressive, and Sourav sir was like, you have to be very thoughtful about what you are doing at the moment. So, I got to learn a lot from that combination."

He also spoke about learning by observing senior players in the GT setup. "As far as talking to Gil and Buttler is concerned, last year it was going well. But now let's see how it goes."

Kumar credited his family for supporting his journey. "Dad's role was there because he is the coach when I am back home. So, I train with my dad morning and evening. He plays a very big role. When I practice, I practice with him. I think it is more about the mindset, how long you can continue your positive mindset. My family has been very supportive. My mom also works on my diet. So, definitely parents have a very crucial role in this."

He said staying mentally ready will be key going forward. "It's a long tournament. You never know when your chance will come, so the focus is always on being ready and making it count."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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