Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2026 campaign is off to a disastrous start, with both their batting and bowling units underperforming. CSK have lost their first two games and next face the challenge of reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Former India and CSK batter Ambati Rayudu has urged the franchise to make a number of changes for the big clash, in particular bringing in West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein. Primarily a left-arm spinner who can bat, Akeal was bought for Rs 2 crore by CSK in the IPL 2026 auction. (RCB vs CSK LIVE)

"If Dewald Brevis comes in, he could add a lot of value. Akeal Hosein should definitely play, along with Jamie Overton and Noor Ahmad. I think those four would make for a very strong combination," Rayudu said, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Despite being a spinner, Akeal often bowls in the powerplay, including the very first over of the innings at times. Rayudu reasoned that Akeal could test RCB's opening duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.

"Akeal can be effective against both Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the start of the innings, while Overton and Noor can control things through the middle overs, alongside someone like Anshul Kamboj or Mukesh Choudhary," he said.

"CSK certainly have the resources, they just need to get the combination right. If they do that, they're still very much in with a strong chance," Rayudu added.

England pace-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton was CSK's only shining light in a dismal defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of IPL 2026. Overton made 43 with the bat as CSK were bundled out for 127.

Strangely, Overton was left out of CSK's side in their second game against Punjab Kings, which also ended in defeat.

Having finished rock-bottom in the IPL for the very first time in 2025, the pressure is firmly on CSK to make amends this year.

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