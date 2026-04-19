A humble gesture by MS Dhoni is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, the cameraman reportedly asked a CSK staff member, who was walking alongside the legendary captain, to step aside to keep only Dhoni in the frame. The staff member moved away as instructed by the cameraman. Noticing the staff member's action, Dhoni asked him not to move away and pulled him back towards himself. The former CSK captain put his hand around the staff member's shoulder and walked away. The is not clear when the video was taken.

Cameraman: "Could you move back? I need to capture Mahi properly..."



MS Dhoni :-"No... stay right here. Don't listen to anyone else." pic.twitter.com/EuuUqOpXmh — Muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) April 17, 2026

In another incident, Dhoni came up with a touching gesture off the field ahead of CSK's IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was seen interacting with and clicking pictures with the ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

In a video shared by CSK on social media, Dhoni was seen warmly engaging with the groundsmen, exchanging smiles and posing for photographs, highlighting his humility and appreciation for the often-unsung contributors to the game.

Dhoni has not played a single match in IPL 2026 as he suffered a calf injury during a practice session. He travelled with the team for the first time this season ahead of the SRH clash but was unavailable for selection. He was recently seen batting in the nets, striking the ball cleanly and even clearing the ropes with ease.

CSK shared a video on Instagram showing him in good touch, which only increased excitement among fans. With his absence against SRH, it remains uncertain whether the 45-year-old will feature in CSK's next match against Mumbai Indians, which will take place on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium.

MS Dhoni continues to rank among the IPL's most reliable contributors. In 278 appearances, he has accumulated 5,439 runs, maintaining an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His record includes 24 half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 84, placing him sixth on the list of all-time leading run-getters in the tournament.

(With IANS inputs)

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