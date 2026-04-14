Talk about manifestation, and Praful Hinge's dream IPL debut on Monday will now stand as a shining example. Playing his first IPL match for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Vidarbha bowler picked up 4/34 against Rajasthan Royals, with three of those wickets coming in the first over. Hinge is now the first bowler in the 19-year history of the IPL to take three wickets in the opening over of a match. His final figures are also the second-best by an Indian debutant in IPL history.

Hinge ran through RR's in-form top order in a stunning opening spell of 2-0-6-4, which paved the way for SRH's emphatic 57-run victory and handed Rajasthan their first defeat in five matches.

"I had written this somewhere - that I will take four to five wickets on my debut. I thought of dominating the powerplay. I believe in it (manifestation)," Hinge told the broadcaster after the match.

"At the age of 13, I started playing cricket. I didn't know what leather-ball cricket was. I asked my father to enroll me in a club, but he said I was too young. Then he just took me there, and I kept playing after that. I want to dedicate this award to my family."

Hinge's three-wicket burst in the first over effectively dismantled the table-toppers' chase of 217 before it even began. The pacer revealed that he had already planned the dismissal of RR's young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a bouncer.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket was the best. He is in form. I had told a few people, main isko pehle ball pe bouncer daalke out karunga (I'll bowl a bouncer to him and get him out on the first ball). Or even if it's any ball, I just wanted to get him out first ball. Varun Aaron (our bowling coach) helped me plan it, so thank you," he said.

Performance that worth of every praise pic.twitter.com/P10leLcbEl — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 13, 2026

Hinge's four-wicket haul was complemented by an impressive spell from fellow debutant pacer Sakib Hussain, who returned figures of 4/24.

"Every player hopes for a debut like this, so it feels really good. I'm very happy. The SRH bowling coach informed me a day before the game that I would be playing. From then on, my focus was simply on performing well. Mentally, I prepared myself to give my best," Hussain said.

"Varun (Aaron) bhai has been working with me for the past four years. Whatever improvement you see in my bowling is because of him. I give him full credit. It felt amazing - having such a performance on debut is very special," he added.

With PTI inputs

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