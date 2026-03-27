Is MS Dhoni still as relevant for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he was over the last couple of years? The arrival of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has certainly made the debate more interesting. With Samson, CSK finally have a wicketkeeper who can replace Dhoni. But does that mean the 'Thala' will find no place in the team's playing XI? Many feel that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season might see Dhoni being used as an Impact Substitute. However, Ravichandran Ashwin isn't on board with the idea. For him, it's better for Dhoni to retire than play as an Impact Player.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has remained active only in the IPL. He begins practising early, sometimes alone in Ranchi. At 44, Dhoni is already among the oldest players to feature in the IPL, closing in on Brad Hogg's record of 45.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said that Dhoni isn't a 'top 6 batter' for CSK anymore. For him, either Dhoni bats higher in the squad or doesn't play at all. While the Impact Substitute rule does make it easier for Dhoni to manage his workload, at this age, Ashwin feels Dhoni has given enough signs that he wants to play, and not just as an Impact Player.

"I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

"If you are making a CSK XI, and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends right there. He has to be in the XI. If he does not want to play, he would retire. He has 100 per cent belief that he can play. He has been practising for the last three months. He is giving the message that he wants to play. If he wants to play, it is not possible to go tell him he cannot play," he added.

More than Dhoni's skills with the bat, Ashwin feels his presence on the field is crucial to help skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"He is not your number six batter, that I will agree. But he can play a double role. He can be the on-field compass for Ruturaj," Ashwin said.

Dhoni often batted at No. 7 or No. 8 for CSK last year. This time, with Samson bolstering the batting unit, Ashwin feels Dhoni is unlikely to be seen batting higher. But it's his experience in guiding the troops at Chennai that makes him most valuable.

"I think Dhoni will have a critical role in supporting this new bowling line-up on the field. Last year, he wanted to play the last three overs, but the top order did not always score, and he had to come in earlier. This time, they have added power in the top order to avoid that situation," he explained.

"Maybe this time, out of 14 matches, he will get to bat higher only in three or four games. Otherwise, he will come in at the end. His biggest role will be in keeping, setting the field, and giving a shoulder to Ruturaj. He can be the big brother in the team," Ashwin said.

"We are seeing his videos. He has been practising for the last three months. That is the message he is giving. He believes he can contribute, otherwise he is not the kind of person who will continue," he concluded.