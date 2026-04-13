Citing municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26, the BCCI on Monday revised the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, swapping the fixtures between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on April 26 and May 21. The afternoon match between GT and CSK, originally slated to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 3:30 pm IST.

Accordingly, the return fixture between CSK and GT, scheduled for May 21 in the evening, has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

A statement from the IPL said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces a revision in the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026."

"The afternoon fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2026, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 3:30 pm IST."

"Accordingly, the reverse fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, scheduled to be played on May 21, 2026, in the evening, will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 7:30 pm IST," the statement added.

Currently, GT are placed fifth on the points table with two wins and two losses, giving them four points. They won their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Sunday. CSK also snapped their three-match losing streak, registering a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home venue, the Chepauk Stadium, on Saturday.

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