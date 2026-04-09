The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly informed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that all the benched players will no longer be allowed to move around the ground during a match. Under the latest regulations, extra players are prohibited from entering the field unless they are named in the 16-man team sheet for the fixture. While the specific reasoning behind these changes to the Match Playing Conditions (MPC) remains unclear, a report by Cricbuzz claims the IPL Governing Council has informed franchises that substitute players not included in the designated 16 won't be allowed to "enter the field with drinks, bats, or to deliver messages."

"Instructions have been passed to us only recently that all substitutes cannot move around during the match. They are also not allowed to carry drinks onto the field. Only the 16 named in the team for the match can do so. In addition to that, only five outside the playing XI can move around. The others can sit in the dugout but cannot move between the boundary line and the LED advertising boards," the report quoted multiple sources as saying.

The latest ruling serves as an addition to existing clauses 11.5.2 and 24.1.4 in the MPC.

Clause 11.5.2 of the Playing Conditions states: "An individual player may be given a drink either on the boundary edge or at the fall of a wicket, on the field, provided that no playing time is wasted. No other drinks shall be taken onto the field without the permission of the umpires. Any player taking drinks onto the field shall be dressed in proper cricket attire (subject to the wearing of bibs)."

Clause 24.1.4 reads: "Squad members of the fielding or batting team who are not playing in the match and who are not acting as substitute fielders shall be required to wear a team training bib whilst on the playing area (including the area between the boundary and the perimeter fencing)."

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