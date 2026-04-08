KL Rahul returned to form with an excellent half-century for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday. After scoring only 1 run in the first two matches, Rahul looked to be back at his best against GT, completing a half-century in just 29 balls during DC's chase of a target of 211. After reaching his fifty, Rahul made a special celebration, with wife Athiya Shetty watching on from the stands. Athiya Shetty stood up to applaud.

KL Rahul marked his fifty with a heartfelt celebration dedicated to his wife Athiya Shetty pic.twitter.com/Ol9mZNkMVf — Cricket Vaira (@ramgaming242) April 8, 2026

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 1st innings recap

Captain Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Washington Sundar hit blazing fifties each as Gujarat Titans posted 210/4 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Yet GT could be left wondering if they could have got more runs, considering they made only 58 runs in the last six overs.

Buttler was back to his devastating best with the bat by hitting a 27-ball 52, laced with three fours and five towering sixes. Gill, back in action after a muscle spasm in his neck ruled him out in the last game, was elegant in collecting the majority of his runs through leg-side to top-score with 70 off 45 balls, laced with four boundaries and five sixes.

He also shared a commanding 104-run partnership with Washington Sundar, who hit his first IPL fifty via a 32-ball 55, studded with six boundaries and two sixes. For DC, Lungi Ngidi changed the complexion of the match in the back end with his slower balls to end up with 1-24 in his four overs, even as the rest of his bowling counterparts had an economy rate above eight.

Washington marched forward to bring up his fifty off 33 balls.

With IANS inputs

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