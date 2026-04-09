The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday had fans on the edge of their seats, especially during the final few overs. Players from both sides also felt the nerves of the high-pressure game, with Gujarat ending the contest with a narrow one-run win. Not only the players, but even the dugouts of the two teams failed to control their emotions, and a viral gesture from GT head coach Ashish Nehra certified it.

Delhi Capitals needed 63 off 28 balls when Shubman Gill's direct throw at the stumps saw Gujarat Titans concede four overthrows. Tristan Stubbs dug out an Ashok Sharma yorker, but the bowler failed to make a clean stop despite getting his hand to it. As the batters tried to steal a single, GT captain Gill ran to pick up the ball and then directed a throw at the striker's end. Gill found the bull's eye, but to his poor luck, the ball ran to the fence after being deflected off the timber.

As Gill's throw conceded a boundary at such a crucial stage of the game, Nehra came up with an animated reaction.

Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals despite KL Rahul's heroic 92 off 52 balls. Needing two off two balls to reach the victory target of 211, David Miller refused a single off the penultimate delivery from Prasidh Krishna and then missed the last delivery, with Kuldeep Yadav failing to beat Jos Buttler's direct throw.

As soon as Shubman Gill made an over throw and Ashish Nehra came out with golden words for Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/m4yGZpNxbM — Mamta Jaipal (@ImMD264) April 9, 2026

Shubman Gill led from the front with a belligerent half-century to help GT post 210 for four.

Besides Gill (70 off 45 balls; 4x4s, 5x6s), Jos Buttler also chipped in with an aggressive 52 off 27 deliveries, while Washington Sundar made a fiery 55 off 32 balls after the Capitals opted to bowl.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar (2/55) and Lungi Ngidi (1/24) were the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing, Rahul's knock went in vain, but his 76-run opening partnership in 8.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) gave momentum to DC's chase.

But thereafter, none of the DC batters could produce substantial scores before David Miller's unbeaten 20-ball 41 kept them in the hunt till the last ball.

Rashid Khan (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

(With PTI inputs)

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