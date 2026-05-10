Punjab Kings will hold a meeting with their players after Saturday's practice session in Dharamsala to brief them on the BCCI's new IPL guidelines and obtain signatures confirming compliance with the directives. "The CEO will speak to the players after training tonight and read out the guidelines issued by BCCI. There is no player in focus as such. The rules need to be respected and strictly followed," a team source told PTI. From now on, it is learnt that videos involving PBKS players will be produced and posted only through the franchise's official social media handles.

The development assumes significance as their India pacer Arshdeep Singh has built a massive social media presence with more than six million followers on Instagram through his popular reels and vlogs, something that could have drawn the attention of BCCI officials and team managers.

The BCCI recently issued a stern advisory to IPL franchises following concerns raised by its Anti-Corruption Unit over unauthorised guests in team hotels, excessive player proximity to social media influencers, and content creation in restricted areas.

As per the new norms, written authorisation from team managers will now be mandatory for guests to access players' and officials' rooms.

Franchises have also been asked to monitor player movements more closely and ensure compliance with security protocols.

Punjab Kings are acting within the BCCI's stipulated 48-hour window for teams to brief players on the new guidelines.

PBKS, who are placed second in the standings with 13 points from 10 matches, will face Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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