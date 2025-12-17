Anaya Bangar, child of former India batter Sanjay Bangar, was over the moon as her friend Sarfaraz Khan was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during Tueday's IPL 2026 min-auction in Abu Dhabi. Sarfaraz, who last played in the IPL in 2023, was roped in at his base price of Rs 75 lakh. After years of being rejected, Sarfaraz thanked CSK for giving his career a new life. "Thank you so much, CSK for giving me new life," Sarfaraz captioned a video on his Instagram story.

Reacting to a welcome post for Sarfaraz from CSK, Anaya dropped a 'fire' and a 'clapping hands' emojis in the comment section.

See Anaya Bangar's reaction here:

During IPL 2025, Anaya visited Sarfaraz's house to spend quality time with the batter and his family.

She had taken to social media to post a few pictures alongside Sarfaraz and his father Naushad Khan.

In a video shared by Anaya, Sarfaraz revealed the two were meeting after a gap of two-three years.

"We held bats before we held phones. Friends since the beginning. Missed you @musheerkhan.97," Anaya captioned the post.

Last year, Anaya shared a journey of transformation post a hormonal replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery. Anaya, who was formerly named Aryan, is an athlete and played age-group cricket following her father Sanjay Bangar's footsteps.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has been in excellent form in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 256 runs from six innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike-rate of 182.85.