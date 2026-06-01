Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has warned teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi about the challenges the batter could face going forward in his career. The 15-year-old wonderkid stunned the cricket fraternity with his terrific style of batting in the Indian Premier League. In 16 matches, he scored 776 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.31. Despite starting slowly in multiple innings, the swashbuckling batter managed to keep a high strike rate, that too on a consistent basis.

Sooryavanshi's season ended as Rajasthan Royals lost the Qualifier 2 game to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

While the batter impressed one and all with his batting, Zaheer said that the opposition bowlers would continue trying new tactics to get the better of him and he has to counter all of that for a successful career.

"For someone to have this kind of a season with 700-plus runs being scored. You can't just bat in one fashion. You know, at some stage teams are going to figure it out. They're going to try different things, and same was the case with Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Even today, GT was trying different tactics. They were trying to contain him by having mid-off, forcing him to play over mid-on. You've seen SRH trying to set a different field, so all those challenges, all those questions are going to be asked by different teams at different times, and you've got to stay on top of it," said Zaheer on Cricbuzz.

Sooryavanshi got off to a careful start against GT in Qualifier 2 as RR kept losing wickets from one end. The southpaw timed his innings beautifully and smashed 96 off 47 with the help of eight fours and seven sixes.

"And that's what has happened today as well. It was another example of wickets falling at the other end; he was not really able to get going. But look at the strike rate at which he's batting. Slowish innings compared to what he's been doing. But still managed to score 96 at a 205 strike rate. That's phenomenal. So, you know, he's got different dimensions to his game. He can play the situation, and that's the exciting part. Like I said, it's just about understanding more and more and having that sustenance. You know, if he's able to just stay on this track, the records and the numbers will happen in due course," Zaheer added.

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