The chatter around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been growing with every passing day as several experts as well as fans are in favour of the 15-year-old making his senior team debut soon. Sooryavanshi stunned everyone with his destructive style of batting and the young sensation ended up winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30. While the youngster was included in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, calls for his national team call-up has been growing stronger. Former Indian cricket team batter Ajay Jadeja, who attended the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, was asked about what he felt about Sooryavanshi and his recent performances.

Jadeja was extremely impressed by the 15-year-old and he revealed that during the summit clash, he asked BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar about when will he pick Sooryavanshi and even said that the time is right for his inclusion.

“How much better can he perform? I saw the chairman and asked him ‘Mr. Chairman! When will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? If not now, then when? Irrespective of his age, how could anyone possibly bat better than this?”" Jadeja said.

Meanwhile, former India chief selector MSK Prasad termed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a "super talent" and "best in the world in T20 cricket', saying he should immediately be considered for the Ireland series to be held later this month.

"He is not just a prodigy or a super talent. He is already among the best in the world in T20 cricket. He should be fast tracked immediately into the Indian side. He should be picked for the Ireland series which happens after the India A tri series in Sri Lanka," Prasad told PTI in an exclusive interview from his hometown on Monday morning.

"I think, it's nicely poised for him to be drafted into the senior Indian team. I think he is going to flourish in the India A tri series in Sri Lanka as well. See, there is no point holding him back. He is going to play for India soon and he is going to play for a long time," the former India wicket-keeper batter predicted.

"Playing India A and then playing for India is usually the norm but playing high pressure IPL among the best in the world is the best way to get into the Indian side. I think the selectors are also thinking on the same line. It's just a matter of time that he will play for India and will play for a long time," he reiterated.

(With agency inputs)

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