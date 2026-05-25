Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane said the decision to continue playing mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy despite a fractured left toe was taken only after clearance from the medical staff. Chakravarthy suffered a hairline fracture earlier this month during KKR's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad when a straight drive from Ishan Kishan struck his shoe. It was the third fracture the spinner sustained this season, having earlier played through two finger fractures on his non-bowling left hand. "See, our team's physios and the physios of BCCI and the Indian team, there was a discussion among them. I don't get involved in that at all. That's their department. My department is how's the player's mindset, does the player want to play or not, how big is the risk?" Rahane told reporters after KKR's final league match on Sunday.

"Yes, it's important to consider the health factor, to stay fit. Your injuries shouldn't increase. Yes, we think about that. But the physios felt that his injuries won't increase." Despite the fracture, Chakravarthy continued to play for KKR.

As a centrally contracted India player, Chakravarthy's injury management involved close coordination between the KKR medical staff, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and the Indian team physios.

There is a standard protocol under which franchises keep the BCCI informed about the condition of centrally-contracted players, especially when there is a risk of aggravating injuries.

Rahane said Chakravarthy's willingness to continue despite the pain reflected his commitment to the team.

"Varun was eager to play. And he gets all the credit because in that injury, you show how important the team is for you. Varun was completely ready. Yes, we had to give him a break in one match because he was in a lot of pain. But he thought he could play. That communication came from him," Rahane said.

"When a player says he can play, it sends a positive message to the physios and the team that he wants to play. He showed his eagerness to play. And the injury risk management was done by the physios. They thought the injury wouldn't increase," he added.

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