Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a blistering 37-ball 93 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last week. The 24-year-old announced his arrival in the IPL last season, scoring 475 runs for PBKS in his debut season in the cash-rich league. Following his knock against LSG on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin praised Priyansh's ability to play impactful knocks, which puts him slightly ahead of the likes of teenagers Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

"Kisiko upar-neeche laane ka nahi hai, magar ye jo Priyansh Arya hai na. Jitna Ayush Mhatre, jitna Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hain, usse bhi thora ek kadam mujhe lag raha hain agey hain. Compare nahi kar raha hu. Kyunki yeh bada run bana leta hain, inke paas range of shots zyada hain ("I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores and he has a wider range of shots.")," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

After an 11-ball 39, 20-ball 57, and 37-ball 93 in the current campaign, Priyansh has proved that he isn't a flash in the pan and doesn't carry the proverbial 'headweight' after one good season.

In five matches so far, Priyansh has scored 211 runs at an average of 42.2, striking at over 248.

Meanwhile, Mhatre has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2026 owing to a hamstring injury. He has been CSK's leading run-scorer this year, with 201 runs in six innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87, including two fifties and a best of 73.

Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, remains one of the top performers of the tournament, amassing 246 runs in six matches to date.

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