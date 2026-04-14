Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant pacer Praful Hinge's journey has emerged as a truly inspirational story for aspiring cricketers. Just 24 hours ago, Hinge was a Vidarbha pacer quietly building his reputation with impressive performances in domestic cricket. On Monday, he suddenly became the talk of the town after a dream IPL debut that powered SRH to a commanding 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Defending a target of 217, RR's chase fell apart early as they lost three key wickets for ducks in the very first over. Hinge struck gold immediately, dismissing batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. He later added the wicket of Riyan Parag for four in the third over.

Following his unforgettable debut, Hinge became an overnight sensation, with fans across the world eager to know more about the young pacer. The impact was evident on social media as well, as his Instagram following surged dramatically from around 4,000 to 2.89 lakh in less than 12 hours.

Hinge wasn't the only debutant to shine for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fellow newcomer Sakib Hussain also delivered an impressive performance, picking up four wickets to help the hosts seal a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals.

Playing his first IPL match for SRH, the Vidarbha bowler finished with figures of 4/34, with three of those wickets coming in the opening over. With this feat, Hinge became the first bowler in the 19-year history of the IPL to claim three wickets in the first over of a match. His final figures also stand as the second-best by an Indian debutant in IPL history.

"I had written this somewhere - that I will take four to five wickets on my debut. I thought of dominating the powerplay. I believe in it (manifestation)," Hinge told the broadcaster after the match.

"At the age of 13, I started playing cricket. I didn't know what leather-ball cricket was. I asked my father to enroll me in a club, but he said I was too young. Then he just took me there, and I kept playing after that. I want to dedicate this award to my family."

The pacer also revealed that he had already planned the dismissal of RR's young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a bouncer.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket was the best. He is in form. I had told a few people, main isko pehle ball pe bouncer daalke out karunga (I'll bowl a bouncer to him and get him out on the first ball). Or even if it's any ball, I just wanted to get him out first ball. Varun Aaron (our bowling coach) helped me plan it, so thank you," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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