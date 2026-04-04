Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab Kings the start they needed in a daunting 265-run chase against Delhi Capitals. The opener came out all guns blazing, slamming a 26-ball 76, with his innings including five sixes and nine fours. Six of those fours came in the sixth over bowled by DC pacer Mukesh Kumar. On the first ball of the over, Singh drove through cover-point to bring up an 18-ball half-century. The next three deliveries raced away to the boundary through the mid-wicket, cover, and third-man regions. The final two balls of the over met the same fate. Singh thus became only the third player in IPL history, after Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, to hit six fours in an over.

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Prabhsimran Singh becomes the 3rd batter to smash 6 fours in an over in TATA IPL. #TATAIPL 2026 | #DCvPBKS | LIVE NOW https://t.co/iY4R1ZY1Yn pic.twitter.com/sVXFJN1W90 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2026

Earlier, Nitish Rana and KL Rahul added 220 runs for the second wicket as Delhi Capitals posted an imposing 264/2 against Punjab Kings in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The duo took apart every Punjab Kings bowler. Rahul (152 not out off 67 balls) played a gem of an innings and also recorded the fastest century for DC in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 47 balls.

Rahul's 152 is the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL, overtaking Abhishek Sharma's 141 scored last year against Punjab Kings. Rahul also became just the third batter to cross the 150-run mark in IPL history, after RCB's Chris Gayle (175* off 66 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013) and KKR's Brendon McCullum (158* off 73 balls against RCB in 2008).

However, Rana missed out on a well-deserved century, which would have been his maiden IPL hundred. He scored 91 runs, his highest score in the tournament.

The 220-run stand for the second wicket is the second-highest partnership in IPL history. Another nine runs would have taken them past the all-time record of 229, held by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for RCB against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season.

The third-highest partnership stands at 215 runs, also shared by RCB's Kohli and de Villiers, achieved against Mumbai Indians in 2015

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