Yuzvendra Chahal was trolled brutally by his Punjab Kings teammates after showing off the bat that he got from MS Dhoni ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Chahal, who made his ODI debut under Dhoni's captaincy, approached the CSK captain ahead of the match and was gifted one of his bats. Chahal showed off the bat to Glenn Maxwell in the PBKS dressing room who was quickly commented that he has no use for the bat as he is subbed out in every game for the Impact Player to come in. "What are you going to do with it? You get subbed out in every game". PBKS youngster Priyansh Arya also joined in on the trolling and said that some kid in Haryana will surely take it away from Chahal. "Some kid in Haryana is going to take this bat for sure," joked Priyansh.

Their play-off hopes all but over, Chennai Super Kings would look to turn around a floundering campaign when they square off against a better-placed but erratic Punjab Kings.

It has been a disappointing season for five-time champions CSK, languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of nine games.

PBKS, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the standings with five wins from nine matches and would look to rise up with a victory against a demoralised CSK side, which failed to get its combinations right so far in the season.

What has been most disheartening for CSK is their inability to master the home conditions at the Chepauk, considered a fortress for a long time.

CSK would be desperate to register their third win of the tournament to keep slim hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

Even a talisman like Mahendra Singh Dhoni has failed to fire up the side after taking over the leadership from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out due to an elbow injury.

And Dhoni admitted that CSK are struggling to get their line-ups right.

"If you see the powerplay, whether it was the combination or the conditions, we are struggling with both bat and ball," Dhoni had said.