Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Ravi Bishnoi is one of India's best wrist spinners, but in 2025, he has created a few moments to remember with the bat in hand. The tailender hit a crucial five-ball 9 in a T20I for India against England in January, during a nail-biting run chase. Bishnoi went one better with the bat in IPL 2025, when he smashed two sixes for LSG against Mumbai Indians (MI), one of which was off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Bishnoi had celebrated with a fist pump after the six, and has now recollected the moment.

"I just swung and it connected. I'll never be able to hit it again, so that's why I enjoyed it so much," admitted Bishnoi candidly in an interview with the Game Changers podcast.

Bumrah is widely regarded as one of, if not the best bowler in the world, and Bishnoi expressed his delight at managing to hit him for a six.

"If you manage to hit Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah), it is a big thing for a batter. That's why I really enjoyed it. There is no other bowler like him, so for me it felt like a moral victory that I managed to hit him," Bishnoi said.

"There is no doubt about his class as a bowler, we all know that. We have all seen it, and if he is in your team, half the match is already won. The opposition almost gives up beforehand because you know how difficult it is to face Jasprit Bumrah. It is so tough. That's why I smiled and celebrated when I hit him for a six. I could not believe it myself," Bishnoi added.

In that match, LSG had been handed a daunting target of 216, but ultimately fell well short, getting bundled out for 161 and losing the match by 54 runs.

Bishnoi scored 13 runs off 14 balls in that game, hitting two sixes in the dying moments of the contest.

On the other hand, Bumrah showed his class with the ball, taking four wickets in the match, conceding only 22 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended up finishing in seventh spot for the second season in a row, while MI bounced back from a 10th-place finish in IPL 2024 to come fourth in the league standings in IPL 2025. MI ultimately bowed out in Qualifier 2, losing to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Bishnoi failed to make the cut for India's 15-man Asia Cup 2025 squad. Bumrah, meanwhile, will feature.