Sunil Gavaskar is often unforgiving in his analysis. He is among those star cricketers who is not afraid to call a spade ' a spade'. The former Indian cricket team captain has a good sense of humour too. He is part of a famous meme where the colour of his trousers matches with the dress of famour sports anchor Mayanti Langer. Gavaskar re-visited the famous meme and gave fodder for another famous meme during an IPL match. Gavaskar was part of a discussion panel which has former India player Robin Uthappa and Mayanti. Then, Gavaskar made a hilarious observation.

"I just want to ask, Robin, why is he wearing Mayanti's trousers?" Sunil Gavaskar asked.

"I wanted to take the attention away from you," Uthappa replied.

"I am supposed to be wearing the trousers," Gavaskar said.

"Today, our stylist had the conversation. Not yours and mine. Screen shot this, Make this the meme now. But, brilliant observation Sunny ji!" Mayanti said.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar feels Shreyas Iyer didn't get enough credit for leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Despite leading KKR to their third IPL title, Shreyas was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, where he was picked up by the Punjab Kings (PBKS). KKR's success was largely attributed to mentor Gautam Gambhir, but Gavaskar feels it's the captain who deserves much of the credit instead of someone sitting in the dugout. Apart from his captaincy, Shreyas scored 351 runs from 14 innings at an average of 39 and with two fifties.

"He didn't get the credit for the IPL victory last season. All the plaudits were given to someone else. It's the captain, who plays a major role in what's happening in the middle and not someone sitting in the dugout," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

This year, under Shreyas, PBKS are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs. The team last finished in the top four back in 2014, eventually losing to KKR in the final.

Gavaskar is glad to see Shreyas getting all the praise this season, instead of PBKS head coach Rickey Ponting.

"See, this year he's getting fair credit. No one is giving all the credit to Ricky Ponting," he added.