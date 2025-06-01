Punjab Kings are all set to face Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2025 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer and co's confidence faced a shocking blow as they lost by eight wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1 match. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians took another stride towards a potential sixth title with a comprehensive victory, which knocked out title favourites Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. The winner of this game will march into the final and face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash on Tuesday.

What happens if Qualifier 2 is abandoned?

In the event that the match is washed out, PBKS will be declared the winners and will enter the final of IPL 2025. The reason is that Shreyas Iyer and co finished at the top of the points table of the league stage while MI finished at fourth spot.

So, by virtue of the higher position in the points table. PBKS will reach the final to face RCB and fight for their maiden IPL title.

Will rain play a spoilsport?

The fans are eagerly waiting for the Qualifier 2 match between PBKS and MI. However, they are also hoping to see a match without any rain interruption. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will hover around 34 degrees Celsius with absolutely zero per cent chances of rain.

For the Iyer-Ricky Ponting pair, the task would be to ensure their players put behind the crushing defeat in their last game and channel their energies to fight the fires that have erupted, particularly in the bowling line-up, where Arshdeep Singh is carrying extra pressure.

The absence of Marco Jansen and the unavailability of IPL's highest-ever wicket-taker in Yuzvendra Chahal was evident when PBKS scrambled to find options to apply pressure on a spicy wicket in Mullanpur against RCB.

MI will also be particularly pleased with how their new recruits Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson eased into the heat of the competition to deliver their bits, which in the end, proved vital in crushing GT on a batting-friendly pitch.

