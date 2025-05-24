Former India cricketer and renowned cricket expert Atul Wassan was recently presented with a comparison, likening India star KL Rahul to legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. Appearing on a show, Wassan was told that many fans view Rahul's situation at Delhi Capitals much like Tendulkar with the Indian team in the 1990s, where the dismissal of the star batter would cause people to switch off their television sets. However, Wassan laughed off the comparison, stating that Rahul can never be compared to Tendulkar.

"If you talk about KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar in the same sentence, then I will go. TVs are getting shut down because KL Rahul is getting out? Who are these people?" said Wassan, speaking on the 'Bails and Banter' show on the OTTPlay platform.

KL Rahul has endured a mixed season at Delhi Capitals (DC), after being bought for Rs 14 crore at the mega auction for IPL 2025.

Rahul is comfortably the team's highest run-scorer, and is one of the batters to cross 500 runs in IPL 2025. However, DC have suffered a dramatic collapse in form in the ongoing tournament, resulting in them getting knocked out of the tournament.

After winning all of their first four games, DC have lost six of their last nine matches, resulting in them being knocked out with a game to spare.

When it comes to run-scoring, apart from Rahul, only other batter has crossed 300 runs for DC, in the form of wicket-keeper Abishek Porel. Inconsistent batting has been a regular feature for the team, with several changes being made in the opening combination and batting order.

"He doesn't rely on brute strength but trusts his technique. When he maintains his form, shape, and technique, he can execute risky shots with confidence," Wassan said, speaking about KL Rahul on the show.