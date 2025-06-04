Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put end to an 18-year long wait as they defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, lifting the trophy for the first time in history. Mocked and trolled for years of unsuccessful stints in the T20 league despite being one of the most popular franchises, RCB final had the honour of tasting success. The moment saw the entire world of social media erupt, with the team's former owner, Vijay Mallya, also expressing his feelings on the elusive triumph.

Vijay Mallya is the man behind RCB, the franchise, having first become its owner in the inaugural edition of the T20 league, in 2008. It was Mallya who had the honour of picking Virat Kohli for the team. Over the years, Mallya also played a role in signing the likes of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle for the franchise.

As Kohli lifted the IPL trophy, the likes of Gayle and De Villiers were also present at the venue to experience the moment with him.

"RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde !!," Mallya posted on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating RCB for the victory.

In another post, Mallya wrote: "When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss and Mr 360 AB DeVillers who remain an indelible part of RCB history. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve the IPL trophy. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe!"

With RCB's victory, the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings remain the only two franchises that have been a part of the IPL since 2008, to have not lifted the IPL trophy.