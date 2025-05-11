A full and immediate ceasefire on land, air and sea has been agreed between India and Pakistan after a few days of cross-border hostilities, including missile and drone attacks aimed at several cities of India. The rising tension had led to the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season provisionally for one week, with players - both Indian and overseas - flying back to their homes. However, with ceasefire having been agreed, there remains the possibility of IPL 2025 resuming in the near future.

In an ideal scenario, IPL 2025 would surely be restarted in India itself. However, given the volatile nature of the prevalent situation, it may not be a guarantee. A call on the restart of the tournament will likely be taken by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council in the coming days.

Should IPL 2025 restart in a week's time, it will require the approval of overseas players and their safe return to India once again. It is important to note that most overseas players have already been flown back home.

The option to resume the tournament abroad also remains with the BCCI, and could be considered. The Guardian has reported that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould has already contacted his equivalents at the BCCI regarding the proposal of ECB hosting the remainder of the season.

On the other hand, the tournament could be completed in a concentrated part of the country, away from the risk of cross-border tension. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI were set to consider Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad as the venues to complete the remaining 16 matches of the tournament.

It goes without saying that a lot of logistical arrangements will need to be made in very short time to complete IPL 2025 before the beginning of international cricket.

It must be noted that the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final between Australia and South Africa will begin on June 11.

If the BCCI aim to resume the tournament right after the one week suspension, it would face the problem of accommodating the games on time. West Indies and England play in an ODI series starting May 29. The IPL final was originally supposed to be played on May 25, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The BCCI could also opt to defer the resumption of IPL 2025, leaving it for some time later down the year.