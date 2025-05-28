The stage is set for Qualifier 1 of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers (RCB) in Mullanpur on Thursday. PBKS secured top two finish on Monday after beating Mumbai Indians (MI), before RCB joined them after forging a stunning win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final league game of IPL 2025 on Tuesday. Both teams finished with 21 points from 14 matches, with PBKS finishing top courtesy of a better net run-rate.

However, there is no reserve date for Qualifier 1 in case the match is washed out. So, what will happen if rain plays spoilspot in Mullanpur?

In that case, PBKS will advance to the final as they had topped the league standings, ahead of RCB.

RCB, however, will then take on the winners of Eliminator between MI and Gujarat Titans for a place in the final.

Having earned the cushion of a top-two finish, one can expect both teams to have a no holds barred approach knowing they will get another shot at reaching the final even if they come up short on the opening night of the play-offs.

Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory having made the play-offs for the first time since 2014 but they are not carrying the baggage of the past in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.

RCB, on the other hand, are way too familiar with heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and like every season, are hoping to end their title drought. In their own words, the job is only half done for both title contenders.

The Iyer-Ponting partnership has resulted in a stellar turnaround for Punjab Kings, who have finally cracked the consistency code after more than a decade of under-performance.

The combination has managed to get the best out of the players making them a well-oiled unit.

