A rarely known or discussed rule of cricket came to spotlight during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. It happened in the 7th over of the MI innings when Ryan Rickelton was caught by SRH captain Pat Cummins on the bowling of Zeeshan Ansari. The decision was overturned after the TV umpire found out that SRH wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen had crossed the line of the stumps even before the batter had touched the ball.

This was not it. To add salt to insult, it was termed a no-ball and MI were given a free-hit, as per the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) -- the custodian of the laws of cricket -- rules.

Rickleton getting saved due to Klassen's gloves crossing the stumps.

According to MCC rules (27.3), the wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler - touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end or the striker attempts a run. As a result, it was judged to be a no-ball.

While sharing his opinion, ace India and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said that there should be some changes made in the rule.

"If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do. Thinking out loud!! What do u all think???" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A sprightly MI continued their ascent in the Indian Premier League with a four-wicket victory over SRH in a one-sided contest on a tricky wicket.

Led by Will Jacks who played a decisive role with a fine 36 (26 balls, 3x4s, 3x6s) after a crucial spell of 3-0-14-2, Mumbai Indians executed an all-round show to record their second consecutive win.

The home side came on top for having assessed the Wankhede Stadium pitch accurately and adapting quickly to the conditions it presented, with each of the pieces falling in place for the five-time winners.

MI's fast bowlers used the short and slower balls well throughout the first innings and nailed their yorkers perfectly. In the run chase, the MI batters showed a clear plan to keep finding the boundaries which kept them on top.

Chasing 163 on a pitch which had grip and turn, MI were also benefited by SRH's reluctance to bring on spin in the powerplay, as the home side made 166/6 in 18.1 overs to record their third win of the season.

