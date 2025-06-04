It was a dream come true for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the side lifted its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Tuesday night. RCB registered a six-run win over Punjab Kings in the final match of the 2025 edition. Virat Kohli, the man who has been playing for the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008, finally managed to lift the trophy for the side. Needless to say that it was an extremely emotional moment for Virat Kohli as he waited for 18 seasons to clinch the glory.

This was RCB's fourth final appearance in their quest for a maiden title. They lost the summit clashes in IPL 2009, 2011 and 2016 before finally getting their hands on the coveted trophy.

After the victory, Kohli thanked his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for playing a crucial role in his life.

"Professionally you understand the amount of things that go behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally; watching me being down and out, her coming to games, being so connected to Bengaluru. She is a Bengaluru girl as well and being connected to RCB. She is going to be so-so proud," said Kohli.

Kohli had led India to the 2008 U19 World Cup by the time the inaugural season of the IPL began, but the Indian cricketing world was not yet ready to accept Kohli as a young prodigy. It took them some time to see the genius of Kohli, but even then Kohli was famous but was not loved. However, he remained a persuasive conversational centrepiece.

Kohli was at the forefront of his club's PR pushes, its face on the social media, he reiterated the inner synergy he feels to the red and gold jersey. In fact, Kohli was a magnificent distraction for RCB fans from their lack of trophy triumph until now.

A driven individual, it does not need any second guessing to realise that Kohli felt the hurt seeing a bare cupboard even as two rival Southern clubs added trophies.

The Super Kings marched to a record five titles and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers jointly bagged two.

Mumbai Indians under his revered comrade Rohit Sharma too clinched five titles.

But Kohli never showed the angst in public or never thought of severing his ties with RCB. In fact, he always underlined his closeness to the outfit. But he would have dreamt of holding that trophy aloft one day, and it came on a sweat-drenched Ahmedabad night.

The finest showman of this decade of cricket, the lead guitarist of the IPL and T20s stood crowned. Nothing else mattered more on this emotional moment

(With PTI Inputs)