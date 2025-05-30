Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that his team was indeed "befuddled" by the nature of the track during its eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL's first qualifier but kept his chin up as they have only "lost a battle" but certainly "not the war". "We have lost the battle, but not the war," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation ceremony after RCB dismissed the hosts for 101 in just 14.1 overs and then reached the meagre target in just 10 overs. Punjab Kings will get another crack to make it to their second IPL final if they can win the Qualifier 2 where they meet the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

A lot of indiscreet shots off both RCB pacers and their leg-spinner Suyash Sharma brought about Punjab Kings' downfall but Shreyas didn't feel that his on-field decisions were wrong. "I am not doubting my decisions to be honest. We got to work on our batting especially on this (kind of) wicket. In all the games, we have played here, there has been some variable bounce," the ODI specialist said.

But the Mumbaikar didn't want to give any excuses for this humiliating defeat.

"We can't give such reasons because we are professionals at the end of the day and we have to bat according to the situation and we have to live up to it." With just 48 hours left before Shreyas and his men return to action at the Motera, the skipper will be keen to return to the drawing board and address the team's batting concerns.

"Not a day to forget, but got to go back to the drawing board. We lost a lot of wickets (in the first innings.) There's a lot to go back and study on.

"Whatever we did in terms of planning, outside of the ground whatever (planning) we did, I think it was on point. Just that we couldn't execute it on the field. Can't even blame the bowlers, as it was a low total to defend," the skipper added.

Told Suyash to bowl on stumps: Patidar

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was restrained in his happiness after leading the team to the fourth IPL final and would wait till June 3 midnight before letting his hair down.

"Suyash chipped in well. He bowls in line of the stumps, which is his strength. I don't give him a lot of ideas, don't want to confuse him," Patidar.

The skipper was all praise for opener Phil Salt.

"The way he is batting in every match, the way he is giving us starts, it is a treat. I am a big fan of him." The skipper assured the RCB fans that there's just one match left before the party would begin.

"Always thank RCB fans, wherever we go, we feel like it is our home ground. One more game, let's celebrate together." Player of the match Suyash Sharma also corroborated his skipper's viewpoint about keeping things simple.

"I have performed, that is why people must be happy! My role is to hit the stumps - be it with the googly or leg-spin or flipper. Googly is my stock ball, there was a little help from the surface as well. We will celebrate on the 3rd [June]."

