Riyan Parag was left fuming over a controversial dismissal during the IPL 2025 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. In the 7th over of the RR innings, Parag was dismissed by Kulwant Khejroliya but the batter was not convinced with the umpire's decision. Parag went chasing after a ball outside the off-stump and edged it to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. The on-field umpire gave it out but Parag quickly went for a review. The replays showed that bat made some contact with the ground but the snickometer showed disturbance just before it happened. As a result, the third umpire decided to stick with the on-field call but that ended up angering the batter. Parag got into an argument with the umpires and even slammed his bat on the wall of the tunnel to the dressing room.

After registering a win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill acknowledged the contribution of every player.

GT produced a commanding performance to defeat RR by 58 runs. After Sai Sudharsan's explosive 82 powered the GT to a formidable total of 217/6, the bowlers took charge and collectively dismantled the Royals' batting lineup, bowling them out for 159 in 19.2 overs.

With this victory, the Gujarat side jumped to the first spot in the IPL 2025 points table after winning four out of their fifth game, giving them eight points in the league. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals slipped to the seventh spot after losing their third encounter in the campaign out of their five matches (four points).

"That's a good total on the board. It wasn't easy in the first 3 to 4 overs. The way Sai and Buttler batted was amazing. We'll take 220 any day of the week. And then our fast bowlers were very clinical to finish off the job. If you have difficulty choosing the man of the match, it is a good problem for us. We are having a team where everyone contributes. Very pleased, when you have bowlers like Rashid it makes the captain's job easy. (On if the senior players bully him) Everyone is very nice to me," Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against the hosts, the Gujarat Titans.

(With ANI inputs)