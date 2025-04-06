The dismissal of Washington Sundar sparked a massive controversy during the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Washington looked in brilliant form as he dominated the SRH bowlers but he was ultimately dismissed for 49 by Mohammed Shami. During the 14th over of the GT innings, Washington slammed a short of length ball from Shami towards sweeper cover and Aniket Verma ended up taking a brilliant catch. However, the umpires were not convinced whether he cleanly collected it or not. They decided to go for a review and although some replays suggested that the ball may have touched the ground, the third umpire ruled against the batter. The dismissal led to a massive discussion on social media with several users criticising the decision.

A sundar inning was being played by Washi Sundar. But was that really out?#SRHvGT — Aadarsh (@Aadarsh1830) April 6, 2025

Skipper Shubman Gill led by example with a classy half-century after Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire in his belly to return excellent figures of 4/17 as Gujarat Titans crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their IPL match on Sunday.

Nitin Menon robbed Washington Sundar's maiden IPL fifty. pic.twitter.com/shhE7I2Y9n — Utsav(@utsav__45) April 6, 2025

Sent at number four, Washington Sundar too showed his class with a 29-ball 49 as GT registered their third win in four outings, even as SRH suffered their fourth defeat in five matches.

I feel Washington Sundar is not out

It's a controversial decision in favour of SRH #SRHvGT — Vidyuts Maniac (@vidyuts_maniac) April 6, 2025

The chase of 153 was completed with as many as 20 balls to spare, with Gill making an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls.

Washington sundar dismissed on 49 by an outstanding catch from Aniket Verma.

Mohammed Shami took a wicket at the right time.#IPL2025 #washingtonsundar #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/UQGrbZbcgy — Aksh Chaudhary (@ChaudharyAkshS1) April 6, 2025

Bowling first, GT restricted SHR to 152 for eight with left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performing admirably on a slow surface.

Mohammed Shami (2/28) and Pat Cummins (1/26) brought SRH back into the contest with their early strikes as GT found themselves at a tricky 16 for two in the fourth over.

(With PTI inputs)