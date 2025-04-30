Virat Kohli's brother Vikas took to social media to take a dig at former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar's multiple social media posts about Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already sparked controversy amid the ongoing IPL 2025. Following the match between RCB and Mumbai Indians. Manjrekar said that the battle between Virat and Bumrah can no longer be considered a 'best vs best' battle. He even claimed that Virat is past his prime and while choosing the top 10 batters in the IPL 2025, he ignored Virat's name despite the fact that the RCB star batter is the highest run-getter at this moment.

Vikas took a dig at the former cricketer on social media platform Threads. "sanjay manjrekar.Career odi strike rate : 64:31.Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates," wrote Vikas.

Earlier, Kohli underlined the importance of stitching partnerships in T20 cricket, especially on wickets where heaving the willow from the word go is not possible.

The pitches in the IPL thus far have been on the slower side, not allowing the batters to go hammer and tongs from ball one. However, the likes of Kohli and K L Rahul have flourished in challenging batting conditions.

Kohli collected his sixth half-century in 10 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, helping RCB maintain their unbeaten run away from home.

"It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. We saw a few games here and this wicket played out differently compared to those. Whenever there's a chase on, I keep checking with the dugout, whether we're on course," Kohli, who played a second-fiddle to Krunal Pandya, said after the win.

Kohli elaborated on his batting methodology, saying he analyses the conditions and changes his style of play accordingly.

"(What) the total (is) on the board. What the conditions are like. Who are the bowlers that are due to bowl. Who are the bowlers that are going to be hard to get away," Kohli explained when asked how he plans the chase.

"I try and make sure my singles and doubles don't stop so that the game doesn't get stagnant. People are forgetting the importance of partnerships and that's coming to the fore in this tournament to try and dominate the bowlers through partnerships and professionalism." Krunal, who struggled initially to get going, eventually hit his first fifty in IPL in nine years.

"Krunal was outstanding, he can make an impact and it was just about time. We've communicated beautifully, Krunal kept telling me to stay while he took his chances," said Kohli.

After Kohli's dismissal, Tim David smashed 19 runs off just five balls to knock off the winning runs.

Talking about the finishers, Kohli said: "We have the extra power in Tim David, there's Jitesh as well. That firepower at the back end of the innings definitely helps you. And now Romario as well." He also praised the low-profile spin duo of Krunal and Suyash Sharma.

"Hazlewood and Bhuvi are world-class bowlers, there's a reason why Josh has the Purple Cap.

"Krunal was outstanding the way he varied his pace. Suyash has been the dark horse for us, even if he doesn't have the wickets. Our spinners keep attacking in the middle overs.

(With PTI Inputs)