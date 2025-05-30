The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 went Royal Challengers Bengaluru's way, with the franchise securing a dominant 8-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings. However, Virat Kohli didn't have a big role to play in his team's victory, at least with the bat, as he departed after scoring just 12 runs. Despite chasing a paltry score of 102 runs against PBKS, the RCB stalwart played some unwanted shots, as he departed for 12 runs off 12 balls on the bowling of Kyle Jamieson.

While RCB's victory in the match prevented a big debate around the manner of Virat's dismissal, it still managed to send a signal to fans over the 'reason' behind the batter's recent retirement from Tests.

Kohli, ahead of the resumption of the IPL, announced his decision to quit Test cricket, a format he loved the most. The decision came after the star batter had an incredibly poor tour of Australia and also struggled to get going for Delhi upon his return to the Ranji Trophy.

Kohli's inability to craft a fool-proof plan against 5th and 6th stump delivery had caused him plenty of trouble of late in red-ball cricket. Seeing him depart in the same manner, this time in IPL against Jamieson, fans saw it as the ultimate reason behind his decision to quit Test cricket.

New owner of Kohli : Jamieson ????

Blud owned him in most important times pic.twitter.com/NKxFvSbEeF — Supremist (Kamal H ka fan) (@CSKlassen8467) May 29, 2025

This is the reason why Kohli retired from Test Cricket? pic.twitter.com/Wz9C6lmN56 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 29, 2025

Jamieson had famously also troubled Virat when the two met during the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar was elated with his team's 8-wicket victory in the chase. he lauded the team's bowling unit for decimating Shreyas Iyer-led side.

"I think we were clear in our plans, how we have to bowl. I think the fast bowlers used the surface really well. The way Suyash chipped in, the way he bowled his lines and lengths, that was really good. As a captain I am clear about his bowling. He has to target the stumps, that's his strength. His wrong 'un is difficult to read for the batters. I always want to give him clear ideas, I don't want to confuse him. I am okay if he concedes a few runs (in the process.)

"We have had a lot of practice sessions throughout the tournament, so one day of not practising won't harm you. The way he (Salt) is batting in most of the matches. The way he is giving starts, I am a big fan of him. It's a treat to watch him from the dugout. That's really good. I always thank RCB fans, not only in Chinnaswamy, but wherever we go we feel it's our home ground. We love you, so keep supporting us. One more game and let's celebrate together," he further said.