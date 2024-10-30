A major development has emerged from the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to re-appoint Virat Kohli as the franchise's captain. Kohli, who captained the Bengaluru side from 2013 to 2021, decided to give up the responsibility after the season 14th edition of the T20 league. RCB were led by South African cricketer Faf du Plessis from 2022 to 2024. But, ahead of the mega auction, a big change is being brought in, with Kohli set to take the leadership role again.

Virat is no longer a captain at the international circuit in any of the three formats. In fact, he quit T20 internationals after the Indian team's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to a report in the Times of India, Kohli is set to lead his IPL side again.

Kohli had informed fans of his decision to quit RCB captaincy before the conclusion of the 2021 season. Many believed that the decision came as a result of the franchise's inability to win an IPL title under his leadership. However, even after Kohli quit, the team's challenges remained the same.





The last decade and a half has been the golden era for modern-day broadcast.



Know more about the science of cricket… pic.twitter.com/sXB8ilwQlO — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 30, 2024

In 2021, while announcing his decision to quit RCB captaincy, Kohli had said: "I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL. But it's been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness, and I just want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and believing in me relentlessly and unconditionally.

"And I will continue to be committed to play for this franchise as I said till the last day of me playing IPL... for you guys, for the fans, because of what you've done for me and how you've made me feel over the last so many years that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life," Kohli had said three years ago."

Kohli's return as RCB captain also all but confirms that Faf du Plessis would not be retained by the franchise. It has also been reported that the Royal Challengers were after Shubman Gill for the role but he decided to remain put with the Gujarat Titans.