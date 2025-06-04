The 18-year-old wait for the coveted IPL trophy finally ended for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after they defeated Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the 2025 season on Tuesday. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a good total of 190/9 with Kohli scoring 43 off 35 balls. Later, PBKS started the proceedings well but the RCB bowlers quickly bounced back and restricted them to 184/7 and clinched the title by just six runs. The emotions were running high in the entire RCB camp, especially with star batter Virat Kohli, who has been a part of the franchise since it's inception in 2008.

After RCB secured the title, Virat Kohli showed his emotions in the form of tears, smiles, and laughter. The best moment of his celebration came when he jumped like a child and gave a tight hug to former India coach Ravi Shastri.

The duo then shared a warm moment and Shastri was seen congratulating Virat for RCB's memorable triumph. Seeing this moment, Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma clapped and even laughed her heart out.

From wild boy to wise man and Ravi Shastri witnessed it all In that hug, years of rage, love, scars and sacrifice melted

From wild boy to wise man and Ravi Shastri witnessed it all In that hug, years of rage, love, scars and sacrifice melted

That wasn't just Virat Kohli hugging his coach that was a son returning home finally whole

Kohli and Shastri's duo has immensely contributed to the success of Indian cricket. Kohli was Team India's captain during Shastri's tenure as the head coach. His tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup in 2021 in UAE.

Talking about the IPL, the entire country celebrated RCB's victory as the Bengaluru-based franchise stood tall against all the odds and won their maiden title. The special moment about this win is that it came under the captaincy of young Rajat Patidar.

"I think it is really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans who have supported for years. They deserve it. After the Qualifier 1, at that time we thought we could do this. I think 190 was a good score on this track because it was a bit slow. The way bowlers executed their plans was tremendous to watch," said Rajat Patidar during the post-match presentation.