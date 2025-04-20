Virat Kohli was involved in a huge mix-up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar during their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 15th over of RCB's 158-run chase. Kohli had called for a double after flicking Arshdeep Singh's delivery towards deep square leg. However, Patidar was slow to respond to his call, with Kohli already halfway down to the crease. In the end, Patidar decided to sacrifice himself for well-set Kohli.

However, Shreyas Iyer, who collected the wayward relay throw from deep, failed to hit the target, allowing Patidar to complete reach the non-striker's end unharmed. Kohli, however, wasn't happy with Patidar. Cameras spotted him having a go at Patidar, who also seemed a bit frustrated.

However, the duo was all smiles as RCB avenged their five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium two days back.

After the spirited effort from RCB's bowlers, Kohli and Padikkal led the chase after Phil Salt was dismissed cheaply for 1 by Arshdeep Singh in the first over. Padikkal and Kohli played fluently and pushed the score to 42 after the end of six overs.

Kohli kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals while Padikkal was aiming for maximums whenever he got the opportunity. The duo racked up 88 at the halfway mark as Padikkal completed his half-century in 30 balls. He hammered Marcus Stoinis for a six and a four on successive balls to take the total past three-figure mark in the 12th over.

Harpreet Brar finally got rid of Padikkal, who scored 35-ball 61 including four sixes and five fours, in the 13th over.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar came in to bat at No. 4 as Kohli completed his third fifty of the season in 43 balls to surpass David Warner's tally of most 50-plus scores in IPL. It was Kohli's 59th half-century in the tournament other than his eight centuries.

Chahal brought an end to Patidar's (12) brief stay at the crease in the 17th over but it was too late for Punjab to inflict a batting collapse on RCB.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma stormed six off Nehal Wadhera to hit the winning runs for the side. Kohli remained unbeaten 73 studded with seven fours and a six while Jitesh scored 11 not out as RCB reached the target with seven balls to spare.

(With IANS Inputs)